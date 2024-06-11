Euroseas Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

Euroseas has a payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Euroseas to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Euroseas Stock Up 2.2 %

ESEA opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $273.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.32. Euroseas has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

