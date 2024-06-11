Eventide Asset Management LLC Invests $16.93 Million in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 136,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,932,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Krystal Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 40.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,400,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,416,000 after purchasing an additional 693,852 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,862,000 after acquiring an additional 383,495 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,337,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 250,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $30,045,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.48. 689,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,446. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.95 and a 12-month high of $189.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.76) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 452400.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $4,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at $268,189,020.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $4,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,525,882 shares in the company, valued at $268,189,020.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julian S. Gangolli sold 20,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.13, for a total transaction of $3,282,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRYS. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.63.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

