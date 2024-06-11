EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Director Sells $124,693.44 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) Director David B. Blundin sold 5,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $124,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,519,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,191,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of EVER traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 304,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,815. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.97 million, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in EverQuote by 44.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 592,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 193.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 472,821 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 206.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 214,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

