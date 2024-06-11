EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

EverQuote Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.00. EverQuote has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $25.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. EverQuote’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 91,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $1,778,902.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,649,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,941,982.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 91,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $1,778,902.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,649,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,941,982.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 33,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $624,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,615,484 shares in the company, valued at $30,048,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,760 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,978 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in EverQuote by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in EverQuote by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in EverQuote by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 554,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 45,813 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 193.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 472,821 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 21.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 38,663 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

