Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 2,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.24. 3,195,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,112,137. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $442.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

