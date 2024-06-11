Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lifted by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.6% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 2,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $112.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,195,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,112,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.68. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $442.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.