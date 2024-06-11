Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Earns Hold Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $124.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $146.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.71.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $113.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

