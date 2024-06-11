Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.00

Shares of Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 20067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.15 ($0.08).

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.32. The company has a market capitalization of £66.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

