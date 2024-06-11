Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Acquired by Nebula Research & Development LLC

Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,923 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes comprises approximately 0.5% of Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nebula Research & Development LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Federated Hermes worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $32,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 299,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,885,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHI traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.36. 130,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $38.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $396.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 35.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHI. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

