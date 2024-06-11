Fetch.ai Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.60 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.60 billion and $200.57 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00002262 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00046738 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00008968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00014917 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00011172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

