Financial Contrast: HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) vs. Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB)

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) and Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.3% of HMN Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of HMN Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.2% of Fidelity Federal Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get HMN Financial alerts:

Dividends

HMN Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Fidelity Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. HMN Financial pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HMN Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. HMN Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMN Financial 10.57% 5.41% 0.50% Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares HMN Financial and Fidelity Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HMN Financial and Fidelity Federal Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidelity Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

HMN Financial has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HMN Financial and Fidelity Federal Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMN Financial $38.21 million 2.51 $6.01 million $1.29 16.66 Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

HMN Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity Federal Bancorp.

Summary

HMN Financial beats Fidelity Federal Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HMN Financial

(Get Free Report)

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, money market, individual retirement, and certificate accounts. It also provides various loan products comprising single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction loans; consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes; and commercial business loans. In addition, the company offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. It operates community banking and loan production offices in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota.

About Fidelity Federal Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for United Fidelity Bank, Fsb, offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings, personal line of credit, and commercial lending services. It also provides credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and online and telephone banking services. Fidelity Federal Bancorp is based in Evansville, Indiana. Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a subsidiary of Pedcor Financial Bancorp.

Receive News & Ratings for HMN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.