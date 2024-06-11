First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Director James Lindsey Clark Sells 5,603 Shares

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) Director James Lindsey Clark sold 5,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $91,048.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,688.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FA traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 422,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,652. First Advantage Co. has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $169.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.91 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.12%. First Advantage’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in First Advantage by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,777,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,711,000 after purchasing an additional 496,898 shares during the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,325,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,109,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,090,000 after buying an additional 255,807 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of First Advantage by 155.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,841,000 after buying an additional 1,042,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Advantage by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,151,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after buying an additional 240,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of First Advantage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Advantage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

