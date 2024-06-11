First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Director James Lindsey Clark Sells 5,603 Shares

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) Director James Lindsey Clark sold 5,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $91,048.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,688.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE FA traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 422,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,652. First Advantage Co. has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15.
First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $169.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.91 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.12%. First Advantage’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of First Advantage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Advantage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
