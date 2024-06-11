First Financial Bankshares Inc Buys New Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,154,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,613,000. Mondelez International accounts for about 2.0% of First Financial Bankshares Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Financial Bankshares Inc owned about 0.08% of Mondelez International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $67.49. 2,256,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,351,938. The firm has a market cap of $90.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.26. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

