First Financial Bankshares Inc Invests $20.47 Million in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 390,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,471,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc owned approximately 0.53% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,339,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,970,000 after buying an additional 145,395 shares in the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,661,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 395,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,600,000 after buying an additional 36,798 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,272,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,880,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,935,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,948,874. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $54.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.15.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

