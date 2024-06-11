First Financial Bankshares Inc Makes New $40.36 Million Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 456,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,360,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc owned 0.12% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547,415 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,619 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $107,763,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3,938.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,188,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,340 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,961. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.32. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.