First Financial Bankshares Inc Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 388,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,011,000. PepsiCo comprises about 1.6% of First Financial Bankshares Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,332,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,552. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $227.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 81.50%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

