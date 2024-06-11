First Financial Bankshares Inc Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,947,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $814.48.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NOW traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $710.90. The company had a trading volume of 711,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,191. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $527.24 and a 52-week high of $815.32. The firm has a market cap of $145.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $731.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $736.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total transaction of $443,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.