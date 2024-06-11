First Financial Bankshares Inc Purchases Shares of 62,799 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,161,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SWK stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,136. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.26 and a 52-week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -469.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

