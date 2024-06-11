First Financial Bankshares Inc Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,130,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,663,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of First Financial Bankshares Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.89. 3,328,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,107,294. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.16. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.219 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

