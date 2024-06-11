First Horizon’s (FHN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.62.

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,757,657. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. First Horizon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in First Horizon by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 7.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 265,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

