First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $246.00 to $344.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. First Solar traded as high as $289.00 and last traded at $281.05, with a volume of 662334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.80.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price target on First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $274.00 price target (up from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.56.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.
First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.
