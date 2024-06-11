First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of FCEF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.84. 1,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.12. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $21.08.
About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Income Opportunities ETF
- What are earnings reports?
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Income Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.