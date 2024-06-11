First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FCEF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.84. 1,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.12. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $21.08.

About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

