First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $89.49 and last traded at $90.24. 10,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 28,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.30.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Get First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 26.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 86,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 32,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.