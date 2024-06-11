First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $89.49 and last traded at $90.24. 10,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 28,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.30.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
