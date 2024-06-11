FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.38

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 32800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 633.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.57. The company has a market cap of C$15.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Get FLYHT Aerospace Solutions alerts:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions had a negative return on equity of 135.33% and a negative net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of C$4.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time; FLYHT-WVSS-II, a mounted aircraft sensor that detects and reports water vapour; AFIRS Edge, provides AID functions to supply aircraft's data to the flight deck for EFB applications; FleetWatch, offers configurable fleet situational awareness platform; FuelSense, provides insight to an airline's management and usage of fuel; and ClearPort, a clear view into the status of an aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.