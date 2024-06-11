Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Position Cut by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 617.3% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRPT. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark upped their price target on Freshpet from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Freshpet from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.17. The stock had a trading volume of 495,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,857. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.72 and a beta of 1.33. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $132.84.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $223.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.43 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $399,011.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,444,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $786,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,337,585.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $399,011.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,192 shares of company stock worth $2,100,591 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

