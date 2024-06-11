Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 4,699 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.22% of Equifax worth $66,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,959,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 330,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,718,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,257,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 62,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EFX. Evercore ISI upgraded Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.19.

Equifax Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EFX traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.57. 188,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,539. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $275.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.38 and a 200-day moving average of $244.69.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In related news, Director Karen L. Fichuk bought 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Fichuk purchased 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,134.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

