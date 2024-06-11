Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,727 shares during the period. EPAM Systems comprises approximately 1.0% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.58% of EPAM Systems worth $99,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $184,713,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $663,080,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 317.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 263,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,276,000 after purchasing an additional 200,181 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,864,000 after purchasing an additional 133,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 138,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,329,000 after purchasing an additional 99,320 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EPAM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.65.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.84. 225,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.17. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.95 and a 12-month high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

