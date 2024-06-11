Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $194.28 Million Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 957,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,636 shares during the period. Eagle Materials makes up about 2.0% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 2.78% of Eagle Materials worth $194,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 112.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:EXP traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.87. 79,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,190. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.23 and a 200 day moving average of $233.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.62. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.03 and a twelve month high of $276.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 21.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Stories

