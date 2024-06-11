Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $47.33 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,544 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Humana worth $47,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Humana by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Humana by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM traded up $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $351.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,121. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $530.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $333.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.38 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.63.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

