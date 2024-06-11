Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 116,642 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,150,506 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,642 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.83% of First BanCorp. worth $51,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,053,000 after purchasing an additional 52,384 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 208,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 26,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $95,038.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,800.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First BanCorp. news, Director Crespo Luz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,405.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Power sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $95,038.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,739 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First BanCorp. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

Shares of FBP stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 402,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,992. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $302.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.57%.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

