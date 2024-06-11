Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 334,381 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,550,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,381 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 2.17% of DigitalBridge Group worth $62,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at $47,948,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,651,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,351,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 260.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,302,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,854,000 after purchasing an additional 941,662 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 490.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 640,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after buying an additional 532,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DBRG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.98. 309,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,268. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.96.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.76 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

