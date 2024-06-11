Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 196,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for approximately 1.2% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $123,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $283,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,781,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $5.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $784.72. The stock had a trading volume of 118,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,065. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.56, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $698.54 and its 200-day moving average is $664.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $392.10 and a 52 week high of $785.85.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total transaction of $5,419,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 899,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,175,726.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,046 shares of company stock valued at $31,842,373 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $743.78.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

