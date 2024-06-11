Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Down to $26.74

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.74, but opened at $25.75. Frontline shares last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 210,991 shares.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Frontline Stock Down 3.5 %
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $578.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.73 million. Frontline had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Frontline’s payout ratio is 51.75%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Frontline by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Frontline by 477.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
