FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Issues Earnings Results

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 105.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

FuelCell Energy Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. 9,121,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,705,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 3.56. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

