FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Issues Earnings Results

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 105.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.
FuelCell Energy Trading Down 7.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. 9,121,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,705,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 3.56. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16.
