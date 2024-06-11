G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GIII. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.60.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of GIII opened at $26.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.79. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.06.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $609.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.10 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,046,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,408,000 after purchasing an additional 292,668 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,620,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,572 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,777,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,396,000 after acquiring an additional 145,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,884,000 after acquiring an additional 60,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 874,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

