Garner Asset Management Corp Acquires 2,009 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 3.1% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after purchasing an additional 243,305 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 73.3% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.19 on Tuesday, reaching $468.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,977,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,165,914. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $468.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $442.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.08.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.