Garner Asset Management Corp Acquires 38 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEB. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Seaboard by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Seaboard by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Seaboard in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Seaboard by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Seaboard in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Seaboard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Seaboard Stock Up 0.8 %

SEB traded up $26.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,180.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Seaboard Co. has a one year low of $3,048.01 and a one year high of $3,862.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.36.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $22.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 5.41%.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

Seaboard Profile

(Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

See Also

