Garner Asset Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.0% in the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $50.96. 3,183,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,435. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.44 and a 200-day moving average of $61.73. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

