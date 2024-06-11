Garner Asset Management Corp Purchases 623 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXQ Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.3% in the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.44. 4,192,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,641,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.53. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

