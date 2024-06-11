Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 1,701 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Garner Asset Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Corteva in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Corteva from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.05.

Corteva Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,635,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,311. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.12. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $58.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corteva news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

