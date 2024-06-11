Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 35,513 Shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 35,513 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp owned 0.16% of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,066,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 101,893 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 10.7% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,473,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after acquiring an additional 142,880 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 508,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 60,219 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,440,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance

NYSE VMO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 147,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,204. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

