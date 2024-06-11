Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 6,405 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser accounts for about 0.7% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on WY shares. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.7 %

WY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.16. 3,152,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,383. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

