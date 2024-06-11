Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 7,772 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,772 shares during the period. International Paper comprises about 1.2% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,005 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth about $144,509,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $94,913,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 208.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after buying an additional 1,087,933 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 35.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,035,000 after buying an additional 777,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IP traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,069,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,582,028. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.23 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 91.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average is $37.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $26,748.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,453.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $139,332 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IP

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.