Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 879 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FAF traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.59. 521,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,715. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.28. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $65.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.68.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.44%.

About First American Financial

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.