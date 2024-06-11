Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) Price Down 18.7% Over Last Week

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Gearbox Protocol has a market cap of $9.74 million and $768,546.15 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gearbox Protocol has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gearbox Protocol

Gearbox Protocol launched on December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi.

Gearbox Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,308,822,029.616326 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.01395285 USD and is down -5.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $647,698.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gearbox Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gearbox Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

