General Motors (NYSE:GM) Holdings Cut by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,771 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.21. 21,176,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,153,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $48.95. The company has a market cap of $55.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.46.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $252,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,449.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $252,060.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,449.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 868,038 shares of company stock valued at $37,904,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

