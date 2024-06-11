Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

GNTX has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.83.

Gentex Price Performance

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $34.09 on Friday. Gentex has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.38 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In other news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Gentex by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

