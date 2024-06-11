Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GERN. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Geron from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.93.

Geron stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.71. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.43. Geron has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a negative net margin of 38,730.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Geron during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Geron during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Geron by 870.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Geron during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Geron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

