Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 7.48% of Global Indemnity Group worth $32,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Global Indemnity Group Price Performance
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Indemnity Group, LLC will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.45%.
About Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.
Read More
