Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Stock Position Lessened by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Ratio Wealth Group raised its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 40,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:BUG traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.60. 121,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,802. The company has a market capitalization of $776.49 million, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.23.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

